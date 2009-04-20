Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 40835746
3D rendered illustration of green, ecological house with recycled energy arrow and a growing a leaf vine, metaphor for green sources of energy in households
Illustration Formats
4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.