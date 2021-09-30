Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2091607072
3d render of rock podium display with Tropical nature scene. Product and promotion concept for advertising. Abstract Stone pedestal for presentation objects.
t
By tanatpon13p
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3dabstractbackgroundbeautyboxcataloguecolorsconceptcosmeticscubecylinderdecorationdesigndisplayemptyfashionflat layformgeometricalillustrationluxuryminimalmodernnaturalobjectornamentspackagingpastelpedestalplantplatformpodiumpremiumpresentationproductrenderrockscenesetshapesshowcasespacestagestandstonestudiotoptropicalviewwhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist