Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3D render purple Vintage Television Cartoon style on table in white room. Minimal Retro TV. Purple analog TV with copy space. Old TV set with antenna. 3d rendering illustration.
Pink television icon isolated on white, 3D rendering
vintage tv blue color isolated
vector vintage tv blue color isolated
icon pink retro TV
classic television over red background vector illustration
vintage tv green color isolated
vector vintage tv green color isolated

See more

151532777

See more

151532777

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137608639

Item ID: 2137608639

3D render purple Vintage Television Cartoon style on table in white room. Minimal Retro TV. Purple analog TV with copy space. Old TV set with antenna. 3d rendering illustration.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8000 × 4000 pixels • 26.7 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Vensto

Vensto