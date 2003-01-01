Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
3D render podium, showcase with shadows on pastel background with tropical leaves of plants. Mock up for the exhibitions, presentation of products - 3D render. Composition of geometric object, arch.
Formats
8000 × 4500 pixels • 26.7 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG