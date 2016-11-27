Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3D render minimal luxury white, Gold Cylinder circle podium in white background. concept display showcase, product, poster, presentation, cosmetic, for banner, poster, and wallpaper.
Golden podium with a spotlight and bokeh on a white background.
Gold Metal podium with circle light effect vector
Abstract vector rendering 3d shape, Cosmetic product display presentation. Luxury white and gold cylinder pedestal podium, Shiny golden ring and empty room background. Minimall wall scene.
Mock up geometric shape podium for product design, 3d rendering, 3d illustration
Stage podium with lighting, Stage Podium Scene with for Award Ceremony on orange Background, Vector illustration
Podium on a transparent background. Vector illustration
Award medals isolated on a transparent background. Winner medal on the podium. Glitter medal. Vector illustration of a winner concept.

See more

1552058738

See more

1552058738

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130280442

Item ID: 2130280442

3D render minimal luxury white, Gold Cylinder circle podium in white background. concept display showcase, product, poster, presentation, cosmetic, for banner, poster, and wallpaper.

Formats

  • 5000 × 3400 pixels • 16.7 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 680 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 340 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Phruet

Phruet