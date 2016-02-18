Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3D render green Vintage Television Cartoon style isolate on green background. Minimal Retro TV. Pastel analog TV with copy space. Old TV set with antenna. 3d rendering illustration.
Toon tv
appliance home design
Symbol "TV" on a white background (done in3d)
TV Design
3d rendering of funny stylish cartoon television illustration.
TV isolated, 3D vintage vector illustration.
Old TV

See more

48071311

See more

48071311

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137676501

Item ID: 2137676501

3D render green Vintage Television Cartoon style isolate on green background. Minimal Retro TV. Pastel analog TV with copy space. Old TV set with antenna. 3d rendering illustration.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Vensto

Vensto