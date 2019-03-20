Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3d render. African woman doctor in glasses, shows direction with finger, healthcare professional. Black female cartoon character isolated on pink background. Medical illustration
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Rarely used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142883351

Item ID: 2142883351

3d render. African woman doctor in glasses, shows direction with finger, healthcare professional. Black female cartoon character isolated on pink background. Medical illustration

Formats

  • 7500 × 3500 pixels • 25 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 467 pixels • 3.3 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 234 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

NeoLeo

NeoLeo