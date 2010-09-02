Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
3d render of abstract art with part of surreal 3d organic alien ball or sphere in curve wavy smooth and soft biological organic lines forms in glossy glass and gold core inside on grey background
Formats
6222 × 4080 pixels • 20.7 × 13.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 656 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 328 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG