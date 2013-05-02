Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
3D Realistic Red Lipstick and Pencil on Red Silk Design Template of Fashion Cosmetics Product for Ads, flyer, banner or Magazine Background. Iillustration
Formats
7500 × 3457 pixels • 25 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 461 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 231 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG