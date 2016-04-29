Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3d photo illustration set of spring plants with violet lily flower for natural style design and decoration for canvas prints paintings and wallpapers
Purple gift Box on white background
Picture frame plastic flowers on white background
Picture frame plastic flowers on white background
Postcard of flowery edge and space for text
Fried bananas with ice cream, chocolate sauce and honey on white background with green smoothie.
Sentiling, a traditional Indonesian food made from cassava flour, then colored, shaped then steamed and sprinkled with grated coconut.
Beef tartare with quail egg in shell, cutting pickled cucumbers, capers, red onion, chives, arugula served on wooden black slate board with pepper mill on dark texture background. Flat lay, space

See more

1235410558

See more

1235410558

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129701817

Item ID: 2129701817

3d photo illustration set of spring plants with violet lily flower for natural style design and decoration for canvas prints paintings and wallpapers

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4096 × 4096 pixels • 13.7 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aranzazu Rodriguez

Aranzazu Rodriguez