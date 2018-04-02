Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 22866100
3D mouse cursor illustration. Computer generated rendering of an arrow mouse cursor. The image is set on a white background, with a subtle shadow below the cursor.
Illustration Formats
4500 × 3375 pixels • 15 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG