Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
3D mouse cursor illustration. Computer generated rendering of an arrow mouse cursor. The image is set on a white background, with a subtle shadow below the cursor.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

22866100

Stock Illustration ID: 22866100

3D mouse cursor illustration. Computer generated rendering of an arrow mouse cursor. The image is set on a white background, with a subtle shadow below the cursor.

Illustration Formats

  • 4500 × 3375 pixels • 15 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

Aspect3D

Aspect3D