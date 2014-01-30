Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
3d minimal cube marble display podium on white floor and the trees foreground. 3d rendering of realistic presentation for product advertising. 3d minimal illustration.
Formats
4500 × 6000 pixels • 15 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG