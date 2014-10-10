Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
3D metallic texture. Spaceship pattern surface. Light and dark panels. Futuristic abstract wallpaper. Geometric technological reflective background.
Formats
5720 × 3120 pixels • 19.1 × 10.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 545 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 273 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG