Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3d marble display podium with monstera against white wall. 3d rendering of realistic presentation for product advertising. 3d minimal illustration. selective focus.
Edit
Abstract background palm leaves shadows on white wall. Botany mock up copy space.
A leaf of the aloe-vera plant and its gel are captured in the photo. The green skin and white gel is said to be good for skin conditions and digestive issues. A close up shot captures the textures.
Aloe vera is a gelatinous substance obtained from a kind of aloe, used especially in cosmetics as an emollient and for the treatment of burns.
Tasty juicy slices from a piel de sapo melon
Organic hydroponic.
Green tea. Tea leaves whirl in the air. Raster illustration.
the image shows aloe vera, a mortar and some globules

See more

70505140

See more

70505140

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143554103

Item ID: 2143554103

3d marble display podium with monstera against white wall. 3d rendering of realistic presentation for product advertising. 3d minimal illustration. selective focus.

Formats

  • 4500 × 6000 pixels • 15 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

JC08

JC08