Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2088089932
3D light blue geometric stage. Minimal mockup.
W
By WARUGRAPHIC
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3dabstractadvertisingartawardbackdropbackgroundbannerbaseblankblueboxbrightcleandecorationdesigndisplayemptyeventexhibitionfashionfloorgeometricgraphicillustrationinteriorlightminimalmockupmodernobjectpedestalplatformpodiumpresentationproductrenderroomsceneshadowshapeshowshowcasespacestagestandstepstudiotemplatewall
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist