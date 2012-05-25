Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 30739228
3D illustration of wire framed, robotic hand pointing out from within the screen, isolated in white background
Illustration Formats
2740 × 3165 pixels • 9.1 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
866 × 1000 pixels • 2.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
433 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.