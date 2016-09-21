Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3d illustration with vintage bronze brown kaleidoscope style background for fabric printing sheet designs canvas and tile decoration ceramics and furniture
pattern flowers and leafs isolated icon
Frame and flowers, vector illustration
pattern flowers and leafs isolated icon
Face Mask Pattern. Sewing Pattern. Face protective masks design. Floral vector pattern mask protective against Coronovirus, Covid-19 and Viruses.
pattern flowers and leafs isolated icon
Playing cards concept with ace of clubs suit and back vector illustration
Playing Cards Concept

See more

369409832

See more

369409832

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133455783

Item ID: 2133455783

3d illustration with vintage bronze brown kaleidoscope style background for fabric printing sheet designs canvas and tile decoration ceramics and furniture

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3240 × 3240 pixels • 10.8 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aranzazu Rodriguez

Aranzazu Rodriguez