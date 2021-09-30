Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2102829688
3D illustration summer men causal shirt with cotton material soft finishing.
Bangladesh
H
By Hemel Mollik
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3d illustrationapparelbackgroundbeautifulbluecasualcheck designclassiccleanclothclothesclothingcolorcottondetaildressfabricfashionfashion collectiongarmentgarment industrygarment shopgarmentsgarments logoillustrationisolatedmalemensmerchandisemodernobjectpatternpattern backgroundpatternsplaidpocketshirtshirt dressshirtsshoppingsleevestylesummertailor shoptextiletextile industryvintagewearwhite
Categories: Business/Finance, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist