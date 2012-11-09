Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3d illustration stone gray color background snail spiral drawing for designs and decoration abstract surreal
Reverse of Japan coin 1 sen minted from 1941 till 1943 with inscription meaning ONE SEN.
Old tape reel
carving antique plate with bone handled silver fork and knife isolated on dark marble background. Dinner place setting. Top view with copy space for text.
Old music tape
malaysia coin on the white background
Vintage looking One Euro coin currency of the European Union
One guatemalan real coin isolated on white background 1901.

See more

668923078

See more

668923078

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133139787

Item ID: 2133139787

3d illustration stone gray color background snail spiral drawing for designs and decoration abstract surreal

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3240 × 3240 pixels • 10.8 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aranzazu Rodriguez

Aranzazu Rodriguez