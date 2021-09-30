Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2080832806
3d illustration stage LED Screen blank space content logo company with backdrop wing colorful and round table for event meeting show performance in ballroom.
R
By Rusli
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3dadvertisingbackdropbackgroundballroombannerblankcolorcolorfulcompanyconceptcontentcorporatedebatedecordecorationdesigndeskdigitalemptyeventexhibitionexpofairfloorforumframegeometricgraphichi techideaillustrationledlevellogomeetingmockupmodernperformancepreviewrenderroomround tablesamplescreenshowstagetechnologytvwing
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist