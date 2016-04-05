Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3d illustration. Old-fashioned TV set with gamepads, game console and floppy disks(cartridges). Retro media, 90s entertainment. 3d rendering. With a white background on the screen, for your image.
Entertainment 80s. Retro media technologies. Black white lamp TV, tape recorder, video cassette, 3d glasses on a blue pink pastel background. Top view. Flat lay.
Medical monitors in hospitals
Flash card letter C is for computer
Retro tube TV and remote control on violet background. Top view, vintage video technology
Computer laptop, smart phone, tablet, touch pad and headphones in neon color
perinatal center, medicine Lutsk Ukraine 04/11/2019.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125109063

Item ID: 2125109063

3d illustration. Old-fashioned TV set with gamepads, game console and floppy disks(cartridges). Retro media, 90s entertainment. 3d rendering. With a white background on the screen, for your image.

Formats

  • 5500 × 4000 pixels • 18.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 727 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 364 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

BurKar

BurKar