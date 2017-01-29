Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3d illustration multicolored background in shades of brown and black with oblique stripes vintage style for textile designs and decoration of prints, canvases, furniture and mobile phone cases
Delicious crispy wafer on white background. Sweet food
Bamboo dark straw serving mat isolated over white background
Cardboard isolates on white background
Frets of the guitar neck metal, workpieces for manufacturing, shot large on a white background.
3d render of satin pillow
bamboo sushi rolling on white background

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133448495

Item ID: 2133448495

3d illustration multicolored background in shades of brown and black with oblique stripes vintage style for textile designs and decoration of prints, canvases, furniture and mobile phone cases

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3240 × 3240 pixels • 10.8 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aranzazu Rodriguez

Aranzazu Rodriguez