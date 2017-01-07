Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3d illustration multicolored background oriental indian ottoman style for mandalas textile creations and furniture designs and decoration prints paintings canvas tiles and carpets and tapestries
Photo of an old mosaic drawing of the Shokhi Zinda memorial complex. Samarkand.
Playing Card Back Design with blue kaleidoscope
Abstract color background, illustration, cellular automata
Abstract color background, illustration, cellular automata
Blue trendy pattern carf with gold baroque flourishes and chains on leopard backdrop. Square fashion print. Retro style.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127992669

Item ID: 2127992669

3d illustration multicolored background oriental indian ottoman style for mandalas textile creations and furniture designs and decoration prints paintings canvas tiles and carpets and tapestries

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4096 × 4096 pixels • 13.7 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aranzazu Rodriguez

Aranzazu Rodriguez