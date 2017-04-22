Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3d illustration multicolored background oriental indian ottoman style for mandalas textile creations and furniture designs and decoration prints paintings canvas tiles and carpets and tapestries
A sketch of the handkerchief
Playing Card Back Design with blue kaleidoscope
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, January 23th, 2020: Sheikh Zayed grand mosque
A map with different patterns on a blue background for laser cutting. Background image. abstract pattern. Decorative texture. the beauty of the background.
Abu Dhabi, UAE - December 21, 2014: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque exterior mosaic wall paint done in blue color
Vintage Invitation card with Mandala pattern. The front and rear side. Beautiful Ornament. Vector illustration.
Convex colorful relief hexagonal figure isolated on white background

See more

1407544799

See more

1407544799

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127966059

Item ID: 2127966059

3d illustration multicolored background oriental indian ottoman style for mandalas textile creations and furniture designs and decoration prints paintings canvas tiles and carpets and tapestries

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4096 × 4096 pixels • 13.7 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aranzazu Rodriguez

Aranzazu Rodriguez