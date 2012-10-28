Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3d illustration multicolored background oriental indian ottoman style for mandalas textile creations and furniture designs and decoration prints paintings canvas tiles and carpets and tapestries
Colorful Thai Temple Doors Isolated On White background
Ancient Gold carving wooden door of Thai temple
Red door with gold dragon in Buddhist Temple on Thailand
Buddhist Thai Temple Doors Isolated On Blue Background
Icon
Carved on the wall. Houses and other buildings are very beautiful, with color or as a show is popular used equipment because we have a pretty remarkable, extraordinary charm.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127938465

Item ID: 2127938465

3d illustration multicolored background oriental indian ottoman style for mandalas textile creations and furniture designs and decoration prints paintings canvas tiles and carpets and tapestries

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4096 × 4096 pixels • 13.7 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aranzazu Rodriguez

Aranzazu Rodriguez