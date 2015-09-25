Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3d illustration multicolored background oriental indian ottoman style for mandalas textile creations and furniture designs and decoration prints paintings canvas tiles and carpets and tapestries
3D illustration - abstract polygonal mandala style
wrapped gift
Horizontal colorful perspective pattern with a white empty space inside for your text or image
Old Chinese style window isolated on a white background.
beautiful kaleidoscope wallpapers
France, Paris. Door of the ancient house
wallpaper design ornaments, batik decoration, abstract kaleidoscope fabric

See more

1480918076

See more

1480918076

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127898511

Item ID: 2127898511

3d illustration multicolored background oriental indian ottoman style for mandalas textile creations and furniture designs and decoration prints paintings canvas tiles and carpets and tapestries

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4096 × 4096 pixels • 13.7 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aranzazu Rodriguez

Aranzazu Rodriguez