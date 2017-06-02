Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3d illustration multicolored background oriental indian ottoman style for mandalas textile creations and furniture designs and decoration prints paintings canvas tiles and carpets and tapestries
Creative brochure templates with colorful devil elements. Covers design templates for flyer, leaflet, brochure, report, presentation, advertising, magazine.
Abstract paper cut layout top view. Flyer templates with paper cut geometric. Pastel colors. Vector cover set craft paper style.
creative display layouts design with Tutan Mask as modeling and using pop art coloring
cover layout with Tutan Mask model design
ZAGREB, CROATIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Coat of arms of the Counts Draskovic, stained glass in Zagreb cathedral dedicated to the Assumption of Mary in Zagreb on September 26, 2013.
Cover design template for annual report. Abstract modern vector illustration. Cover presentation on a4. Abstract presentation templates. Flyer text font. Ad flyer text. White a4 brochure cover design.
design creative display layouts with Tutan Mask models as basic images

See more

1255108036

See more

1255108036

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127634763

Item ID: 2127634763

3d illustration multicolored background oriental indian ottoman style for mandalas textile creations and furniture designs and decoration prints paintings canvas tiles and carpets and tapestries

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4096 × 4096 pixels • 13.7 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aranzazu Rodriguez

Aranzazu Rodriguez