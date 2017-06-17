Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3d illustration multicolored background oriental indian ottoman style for mandalas textile creations and furniture designs and decoration prints paintings canvas tiles and carpets and tapestries
Decorative floral ornament with decorative border. For fashion print, bandanna, tablecloth, neck scarf.
Design with abstract hand drawn floral geometric pattern with decorative element. Vector illustration. Template design for card, shawl, bandanna, fashion print.
Design with abstract hand drawn floral geometric pattern with decorative element. illustration. Template design for card, shawl, bandanna, fashion print.
Decorative floral ornament with decorative border. For fashion print, bandanna, tablecloth, neck scarf.
Mandala geometric round ornament, tribal ethnic arabic Indian motif, eight pointed circular abstract floral pattern. Hand drawn decorative vector design element
Floral ornament with frame, border. Art-deco background. Bandanna, shawl, scarf, tablecloth design.
Geometric Pattern with hand-drawing floral ornament. illustration. For fabric, textile, bandana, scarg, print.

See more

1600381162

See more

1600381162

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127609851

Item ID: 2127609851

3d illustration multicolored background oriental indian ottoman style for mandalas textile creations and furniture designs and decoration prints paintings canvas tiles and carpets and tapestries

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4096 × 4096 pixels • 13.7 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aranzazu Rodriguez

Aranzazu Rodriguez