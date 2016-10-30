Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3d illustration multicolored background oriental indian ottoman style for mandalas textile creations and furniture designs and decoration prints paintings canvas tiles and carpets and tapestries
Mandala geometric round ornament, tribal ethnic arabic Indian motif, eight pointed circular abstract floral pattern. Hand drawn decorative vector design element
Mandala geometric ornament, hand drawn ethnic motif, isolated design element on a white background. Vector stylized floral pattern for paper, textile, cloth fabric print, interior, ceramic decoration
Mandala flower decoration, hand drawn round ornament, isolated design element on a white background. Vector geometric floral pattern. Tribal ethnic fashion motif for paper, textile, cloth fabric print
Mandala flower decoration, hand drawn round ornament, isolated design element on a white background. Vector geometric floral pattern. Tribal ethnic fashion motif for paper, textile, cloth fabric print
Abstract image, colorful graphics, tapestry
Mandala geometric round ornament, tribal ethnic arabic Indian motif, eight pointed circular abstract floral pattern. Hand drawn decorative vector design element
Design Vintage Cards With Floral Mandala Pattern And Ornaments. Vector illustration

See more

1701708835

See more

1701708835

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127602504

Item ID: 2127602504

3d illustration multicolored background oriental indian ottoman style for mandalas textile creations and furniture designs and decoration prints paintings canvas tiles and carpets and tapestries

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4096 × 4096 pixels • 13.7 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aranzazu Rodriguez

Aranzazu Rodriguez