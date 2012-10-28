Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3d illustration multicolored background oriental indian ottoman style for mandalas textile creations and furniture designs and decoration prints paintings canvas tiles and carpets and tapestries
Dali City beautifully carved wooden doors
Blue trendy pattern carf with gold baroque flourishes and chains on leopard backdrop. Square fashion print. Retro style.
ceramic souvenir toy in the form of matryoshka with beautiful color painting on isolated white background reflecting the national Russian culture with the inscription in Russian: Ceramic cheese board
Traditional Patterns
Alphabet, Font chocolate design.
websites, and many more. Trendy artwork. Colorful & editable vector design (Eps 10).
Close-up of a traditional carved wooden door, Nepal.

See more

669675679

See more

669675679

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127594560

Item ID: 2127594560

3d illustration multicolored background oriental indian ottoman style for mandalas textile creations and furniture designs and decoration prints paintings canvas tiles and carpets and tapestries

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4096 × 4096 pixels • 13.7 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aranzazu Rodriguez

Aranzazu Rodriguez