Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3d illustration multicolored background oriental indian ottoman style for mandalas textile creations and furniture designs and decoration prints paintings canvas tiles and carpets and tapestries
ceramic souvenir toy in the form of matryoshka with beautiful color painting on isolated white background reflecting the national Russian culture with the inscription in Russian: Ceramic cheese board
Colorful of wood carving traditional Bhutan style on black background
ceramic souvenir toy in the form of matryoshka with color painting on isolated white background reflecting the national Russian culture with the inscription in Russian: Ceramic cheese board
ceramic souvenir toy in the form of heart with beautiful color painting on isolated white background reflecting the national Russian culture with the inscription in Russian: Cheese Board With love
Architecture element - colorful ancient mosaic tiles on the walls of Nicholas Vyazhischsky stauropegic monastery,Veliky Novgorod, Russia
Seamless vector pattern with flowers in Scandinavian style. Floral vector design for background, wrapping paper design.
ZAGREB, CROATIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Coat of arms of the Counts Draskovic, stained glass in Zagreb cathedral dedicated to the Assumption of Mary in Zagreb on September 26, 2013.

See more

1141676072

See more

1141676072

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127477443

Item ID: 2127477443

3d illustration multicolored background oriental indian ottoman style for mandalas textile creations and furniture designs and decoration prints paintings canvas tiles and carpets and tapestries

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4096 × 4096 pixels • 13.7 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aranzazu Rodriguez

Aranzazu Rodriguez