Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3d illustration multicolored background oriental indian ottoman style for mandalas textile creations and furniture designs and decoration prints paintings canvas tiles and carpets and tapestries
The Card Back Design about Mystery Mythical Creatures from Middle Ages and Medieval. Dragon, Phoenix and Sphinx. Concept Art. Realistic Illustration. Video Game Digital CG Artwork.
ZAGREB, CROATIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Coat of arms of the Counts Draskovic, stained glass in Zagreb cathedral dedicated to the Assumption of Mary in Zagreb on September 26, 2013.
Most beautiful digital carpet design.
Thai buddha amulet close-up background
The silk scarf, accessory for women
digital textile design ornament pattern
HOHENBERG, GERMANY - MAY 06, 2014: My God, My God, stained glass window by Sieger Koder in St. James church in Hohenberg, Germany

See more

1715276869

See more

1715276869

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127431117

Item ID: 2127431117

3d illustration multicolored background oriental indian ottoman style for mandalas textile creations and furniture designs and decoration prints paintings canvas tiles and carpets and tapestries

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4096 × 4096 pixels • 13.7 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aranzazu Rodriguez

Aranzazu Rodriguez