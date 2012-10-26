Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
3D illustration of a metallic red wyvern dragon launching into flight from a clifftop against the backdrop of a swollen yellow sun setting over a calm sea.

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

2387227

Stock Illustration ID: 2387227

3D illustration of a metallic red wyvern dragon launching into flight from a clifftop against the backdrop of a swollen yellow sun setting over a calm sea.

Illustration Formats

  • 4000 × 3000 pixels • 13.3 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

L

Lee Reitz