Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3d illustration gray colors imitating window glass effect for tile designs and decoration posters prints and furniture
Antique books with leather details on a white background
genuine and fake mobile phone battery - the danger of using fake battery concept
brownies on plastic tray, isolated on white
animal trap cage isolated on white background
box of old radio valves
old aged wooden box
Closeup of wallpaper swatches over white background

See more

391823335

See more

391823335

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133479609

Item ID: 2133479609

3d illustration gray colors imitating window glass effect for tile designs and decoration posters prints and furniture

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3240 × 3240 pixels • 10.8 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aranzazu Rodriguez

Aranzazu Rodriguez