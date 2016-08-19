Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3d illustration, a double computer in the study, is a place for modern urban beauty to work and study
Stylish workplace with laptop at home
Office desk with laptop in cozy interior in scandinavian style with white wall with copy space, Home office during coronavirus. Empty screen with mock up. Workspace and stylish design.
modern interior of living room 3D
Interior Office Room Photo Frame Mockup. 3D Rendering, 3D illustration
Interior of the living room. 3D illustration.
Comfortable office chair near desk with modern computer indoors
mockup laptop monitor on your glass table in a hipster style. 3D render.

See more

483684916

See more

483684916

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133206149

Item ID: 2133206149

3d illustration, a double computer in the study, is a place for modern urban beauty to work and study

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3200 × 2400 pixels • 10.7 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Smith wu

Smith wu