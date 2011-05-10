Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3d illustration, a double computer in the study, is a place for modern urban beauty to work and study
3d Illustration of a modern grey kitchen interior design
Interior of the living room. 3D illustration.
A design of modern office workplace, room with a computer. Vector illustration in flat minimalistic style, for website banner or another design production.
Modern living room. 3D rendering.
interior of modern apartment with computer table
Interior design of a luxury living room
Comfortable workplace near window with white horizontal blinds in room

See more

1514136278

See more

1514136278

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133206145

Item ID: 2133206145

3d illustration, a double computer in the study, is a place for modern urban beauty to work and study

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3200 × 2400 pixels • 10.7 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Smith wu

Smith wu