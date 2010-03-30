Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Stock Illustration ID: 27573535
3D illustration of a beautiful blue natural sky with white clouds paradise cloudscape background for summer, spring season or for space, environment, freedom, meteorology, atmosphere, heaven, tranquil
Illustration Formats
8000 × 3000 pixels • 26.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 375 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 188 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG