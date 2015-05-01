Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
3d illustration background in translucent gray tones imitating the texture of a glass window-style opaque glass for furniture designs and decoration tiles backgrounds and prints canvases and posters
object on white - shoulder strap close up
Table mat
Closed gray metallic warehouse gate isolated on white, flat background photo texture
Staples isolated on white background
old and dirty light brown textile tag on whiite background
modern skyscraper on white background

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133778519

Item ID: 2133778519

3d illustration background in translucent gray tones imitating the texture of a glass window-style opaque glass for furniture designs and decoration tiles backgrounds and prints canvases and posters

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3240 × 3240 pixels • 10.8 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aranzazu Rodriguez

Aranzazu Rodriguez