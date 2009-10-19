Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 26178727
3d grey glass sphere isolated on white background,ideal for 3D symbols, signs or web buttons. It is a sphere reflecting a blue sky with clouds
Illustration Formats
4900 × 4900 pixels • 16.3 × 16.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.