Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
3d green grass over a blue sky with white clouds as background and a clear horizon with a natural green but old baobab tree. Ideal for nature,green or sport designs.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

25959847

Stock Illustration ID: 25959847

3d green grass over a blue sky with white clouds as background and a clear horizon with a natural green but old baobab tree. Ideal for nature,green or sport designs.

Illustration Formats

  • 5700 × 4275 pixels • 19 × 14.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

D

design36