Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
3d golden key icon. Rendering illustration of gold metal key isolated on white background. Cute cartoon design. Shiny children toy entry house decorative element, access, unlock, open door concept.
Formats
3500 × 3000 pixels • 11.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 857 pixels • 3.3 × 2.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 429 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG