Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
3d bug report icon. Rendering illustration of web page with text and beetle in blue color isolated on white background. Find, discover computer virus sing in internet screen concept. Cartoon design.
Formats
3500 × 3500 pixels • 11.7 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG