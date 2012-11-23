Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
3d blue closed gift box with yellow ribbon bow isolated on a light background. 3d render modern holiday surprise box. Realistic icon. Surprise, earn point concept, loyalty program and get reward
Formats
4200 × 4200 pixels • 14 × 14 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG