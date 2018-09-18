Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
3d background products valentine podium in love platform. red background 3d rendering with cylinder. podium stand to show cosmetic product. Stage romance showcase on pedestal pink love studio
Formats
5000 × 3130 pixels • 16.7 × 10.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 626 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 313 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG