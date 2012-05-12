Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
3d background blue sky and pigeons. High-definition 3d background will visually expand the space in a room, bring more light and become an accent in the interior.
Formats
5200 × 5200 pixels • 17.3 × 17.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG