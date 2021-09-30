Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2085506161
2d illustration Realistic metal wrench and screwdriver
u
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2d illustrationadjustablebackgroundbusinesschromeconnectionconstructiondesignequipmentfixflatgraphichardwareiconillustrationindustriaindustryinternetironisolatedkeylaborldaymaintenancemechanicmechanicalmetalnutobjectoptionsrealisticrepairscrewscrewdriverservicesetshinysignsilverspannersteelsymboltechnologythree-dimensionaltoolwebworkworkshopwrench
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist