Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A 2023 New Year's card with a luxurious feeling of a rabbit and a full moon. The text is in Japanese, "Happy New Year", and I was indebted to you last year. I look forward to having a good relationshi
Formats
4134 × 6024 pixels • 13.8 × 20.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
686 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
343 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG