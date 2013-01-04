Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
2 years logo. Square logo illustration with 2. Happy birthday text on turquoise background. two happy birthday. Yellow balloons symbolize celebration. Celebrating 2rd anniversary concept
Formats
4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG