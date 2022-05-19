When you create a Zoom background with your logo, it performs like a Swiss Army Knife for you and your business. It might look one dimensional, but it’s an asset that switches into just what you need to cut through chaos and get the job done.

Because employees use Zoom to meet with coworkers and outside audiences that drive their success, your Zoom background can tap into further potential. Use it to display brand content with your logo.

Branding is how a business, person, or product markets itself using creativity. It empowers you to take a strategic approach to forming your brand identity with copy and design that reflects brand values. Branding also targets your audience at touch points where they engage with your brand.

Your logo is the most important element in your branding efforts. The more you use it, the more people will remember you.

In this blog post, we’ll discuss:

Why branding is important for your business

Why custom virtual backgrounds are a good fit for branding

Logos as branding elements

Logos on virtual backgrounds

How to create a logo on a virtual background

Let’s get to work.

Why Does Branding Matter for Your Business?

Branding is more than just a marketing initiative. It shapes how your employees, contractors, clients, prospects, and strategic partners experience your brand identity.

Even if you already earn business from your clients, you still have to retain them. Your branding impacts customer satisfaction, which can determine how successful your loyalty efforts are.

Inside your business, employer branding can reduce your employee turnover and drive down costs.

Why Custom Virtual Backgrounds Are a Good Fit for Branding

Make this logo Zoom background template your own with PicMonkey.

Virtual meetings are becoming bigger brand touch points than ever. In sum total, people spend over 3.3 trillion minutes in Zoom meetings each year.

Since most Zoom users pass on customizing their backgrounds, this gives an opportunity for your brand to stand out.

This is especially true because no competitors are in your meetings, trying to use your Zoom background as a branding vehicle. It’s yours and it’s a free space to optimize your brand messaging.

If a fifteen-second ad can raise awareness for a business, then forty minutes of viewing your branded background on Zoom will familiarize your audience even more.

Logos as Branding Elements

Design by Victor Berriel.

Why are logos unmatched as branding elements? Because no matter how much of a chess match branding feels like, it really boils down to a basic memory game for your audience members.

Keep in mind that 50% of consumers are more likely to patronize your brand when they remember your logo. Despite how simple of a feat this might seem, it takes time and effort to reach this stage. Consumers need to interact with your brand five to seven times before they remember it.

Logos build trust with meeting participants you want to hire and sell products to. Because many first impressions are made in Zoom meetings and interviews, featuring a logo improves your odds of celebrating new business relationships with the next coworker and customer you welcome aboard.

On top of that, this helps increase employee engagement, as more staff members work remotely.

Logos On Virtual Backgrounds

Here are five examples of logos on virtual backgrounds:

1. Cosmic

Design by Tornike Uchava.

When you upload a logo to your Zoom background, the values and traits its colors represent will shape how meeting participants feel about you.

Peep how the purple in this Zoom background example reflects wisdom, creativity, and magic. These are three things that inspire us to reach for the moon and aim for the stars.

2. Serious Business

Of course, having a logo background means business. Still, if the logo channels a lot of energy from the brand personality it reflects (and your coworkers align with your company values) feel free to use it.

3. Add Brand Elements

Make this logo Zoom background template your own with PicMonkey.

It’s one thing to go with a logo background. It’s another to add other brand elements to your Zoom background as collateral for virtual events.

When your logo background has the same level of quality as your channel marketing assets, your attendees will think your Zoom meeting as the standard for your industry.

4. A Virtual Office

Design by Dan Suleimenov.

While it never hurts to pull a logo from your brand kit for your Zoom background, you can still combine yours with other styles for a crossover look.

This virtual office background example recreates a more realistic work environment to boost productivity, which makes it perfect for timed meetings.

5. Wallpaper Engine

Design by Daniel Bodea / Kreatank.

Neutral colors offer a ton of contrast. As long as you’re wearing any other color, this example allows your camera to focus on you, so that meeting participants see you easily.

How to Make Your Zoom Background

Before you dive into the unwritten rules and design tips that shape stellar Zoom backgrounds, learn how to make your Zoom background in minutes.

With Shutterstock Create, you can customize a Zoom background template.

Quick Steps to Create Your Logo Zoom Background with Shutterstock Create

1. In Create, click Create new > Templates.

2. Type “Zoom background with logo” into the search bar and select your favorite layout.

3. Swap out text, colors, images, and graphics.

4. Click Download and export your Zoom background as a JPG or PNG.

Prefer to start from scratch? Click Create new > Blank Canvas. Scroll to Zoom sizes or type your own dimensions into the dimension boxes in the top-right corner of the blank canvas screen.

Creating a Zoom background with a logo may sound challenging. However, it brings so much room for creatively expressing your brand and values.

Whether you enjoy putting a creative spin on your Zoom background or prefer a no-nonsense layout, it’s never been easier to create a background with your logo.

Cover image via MITstudio and Amey Shoot.