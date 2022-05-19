Get 10 free images today. Use code PICK10FREE at checkout. Get started!

View All Results
Log In Sign Up
Blog Home Design 10 Easy Zoom Background Ideas 
10 Easy Zoom Background Ideas 
Design

10 Easy Zoom Background Ideas 

By on

How often do you see a virtual meeting background that makes you scratch your head? Here are 10 Zoom background ideas to set you on the path to success.

If you think your answer is too high or low, you’re not alone: 60% of participants in Zoom meetings care about your background. Meanwhile, only 39% judge the clothes you wear.

Your Zoom background is no longer just a trend that started during COVID. It’s your ticket to getting the most out of your remote work experience.

No matter what you do for a living, your virtual background influences how much respect you receive from your coworkers, clients, and prospects. As a building block for your workplace relationships, it puts you on a path to finding success.

By exploring ten Zoom background ideas and learning how to make your own, you’ll discover how creative they can be.

In this blog post, we’ll cover: 

  • Zoom background history
  • Quick steps to make your own virtual background 
  • Ten creative Zoom background ideas 
  • Background specs for Zoom, Meet, and Teams
  • Five tips for your virtual background image
  • How to create an amazing Zoom background

Let’s get started. 

Images via Gorodenkoff and Girts Ragelis.

Zoom Background History 

When Zoom introduced virtual backgrounds in 2016, they didn’t start out as a big deal. Despite being a nice feature that allowed users to personalize their experience, Zoom had yet to achieve mainstream appeal.

Once the pandemic prompted global shutdowns in 2020, hundreds of millions of workers flocked to Zoom for their meetings. Within months, your virtual background mattered as much as your LinkedIn profile picture.

Because they establish a professional environment nearly everywhere, Zoom backgrounds empower you to swap an inside look of your home for a pleasant meeting space.

Happy senior woman on Zoom call in home office
Image via Girts Ragelis.

10 Creative Zoom Background Ideas

Whether you like to get creative with your virtual background—or keep yours as easy as ABC—everything begins with an idea.

Here are ten Zoom background ideas and examples to display in your meetings: 

1. Take the Lake

Zoom background template in light purple with waterfront view of island destination including mountain range and lone tree in water and forest with greenery under constellation of stars
Make this Zoom background template your own with PicMonkey.

Of course, having a scenic destination photo on your desktop is an office pastime that came back on Zoom. Yet, adding nature to your virtual background sparks more creativity from your meeting attendees.

Use scenic backgrounds when you want your work calls to breeze by and end with new solutions.

2. Controlled Energy

Zoom background template with light green background and zig zag lines filling up rest of design
Make this Zoom background template your own with PicMonkey.

Leave it to this vibrant virtual background template to raise the levels of energy and focus in your meetings. Thanks to its solid green color scheme, meeting attendees will be able to concentrate more on calls.

That means these zig-zag lines have the leeway to move with zeal.

3. Funny Business

Zoom background template with solid orange background and light orange digital paint under text that says “turns out I’m 100% that boss” with last word underlined
Make this Zoom background template your own with PicMonkey.

Bring a good sense of humor to your meetings and watch how much longer your team or boss sticks around. In tough times, getting them to laugh boosts their morale and strength.

4. Meme Material

Zoom background template with text that says “monday” above dog and “tuesday”  above ox and “wednesday: above hamster and “thursday” above penguin and “friday” above kitten peeking under blanket
Make this Zoom background template your own with PicMonkey.

Want to leave everyone in your meeting howling? Say less and meow more with this Zoom background template.

Outside of work, it brings out your funny bone with family and friends. And, an element of surprise in this meme material.

5. Pumpkin Patch  

Zoom background template with orange pumpkins falling on top of each other under large text that says “trick or treat sale event” while smaller text below says “save 50% in store or offline”
Make this Zoom background template your own with PicMonkey.

When fall colors fill the leaves, take a break from the rake. Carve out the opportunity for your Zoom background to hit the pumpkin patch with this template.

6. Season Spirit

Zoom background template with Christmas tree leaves and mini red ornaments and gold stars decor and pine cones on wood table behind text that says “tasty holiday treats”
Make this Zoom background template your own with PicMonkey.

Ring in the holiday spirit by putting up a Christmas tree in your Zoom background. Next time the best time of the year is near, lighten up the mood with this template.

7. Island Time

Zoom background template with sky blue background behind pink flamingo with light shadowed pink on feathers while in front of palm tree and bushes with brown bark and leaves in green and aqua green
Make this Zoom background template your own with PicMonkey.

Burnt out from your meetings? Coast by with this blue Zoom background template and remind yourself that life is a beach.

It’s perfect for when you want your background to sizzle with style and fit in any work climate.

8. Back to Basics

Zoom background template with solid white background featuring shadows and to the right silver circular clock border around text that says “and the world spins madly on”
Make this Zoom background template your own with PicMonkey.

Corporate Zoom backgrounds get the job done with a minimalistic look like this. Count on this template to limit distractions without compromising elegance.

9. Gold Standard

Zoom background template in brushed gold paint on top left while background has dull gold paint on filtered surface slanting toward upper right corner
Make this Zoom background template your own with PicMonkey.

Solid virtual backgrounds in a single color make for a safe bet in the corporate world. However, you can still leave your mark on yours.

Shine bright with this template when scratching the surface is better than breaking it entirely.

10. Home Office 

Zoom background template with bedroom featuring green plant in white pot receiving sunlight and green plant in gold pot on white nightstand next to bed with comforter and pillows in front of white walls
Make this Zoom background template your own with PicMonkey.

Remember what a natural look does for you in meetings? Plants present you as a more trustworthy, approachable, and intelligent professional.

How to Make Your Zoom Background

Alright. Ready to learn how to make your Zoom background?

With Shutterstock Create, you can customize your virtual background with a template or start from scratch.

Quick Steps to Create Your Zoom Background 

Shutterstock Create editor tool screen displaying scenic Zoom background template of light tan European town buildings covering angled mountain terrain featuring centered text that says “living the dream”

1. In Shutterstock Create, click Create new > Templates

2. Type “Zoom background” into the search bar and select your favorite layout.

3. Swap out text, colors, images, and graphics.

4. Click Download and export your Zoom background as a PNG or JPG.

Prefer to start from scratch? Click Create new > Blank Canvas. Scroll to Zoom sizes or type your own dimensions into the dimension boxes in the top-right corner of the blank canvas screen.

Virtual Background Specs for Zoom, Meet, and Teams

Zoom background template with background in pixelated neon blue inside room with plants in top right and top left corners while a man with black beard wearing gray shirt and black glasses and dark hat
Make this Zoom background template your own with PicMonkey.

Zoom backgrounds must be at least 1280 x 720 px. Use a 1920 x 1080 px image on a widescreen (16:9 ratio) in your meetings. Upload a 24-bit PNG or JPG that’s 5 MB or less.

Meet backgrounds need to be uploaded in 1920 x 1080 px. Confirm your Meet image is horizontal, owned by your organization, and free of watermarks. Save it as a JPG that’s under 16 MB.

Teams backgrounds should also appear in 1920 x 1080 px. Upload yours as a PNG and JPG.

Virtual Background Tips

Zoom background template with faded light gray and light purple gradient background and social media red heart icon up top and centered 
Make this Zoom background template your own with PicMonkey.

Once you know what size your virtual background needs to appear in, follow these tips to get the most out of yours:

1. Check the Lighting 

Before you create a five-star virtual background, consider how it would look with the lighting in your video meetings. The key is for your background to contrast the rest of your camera display.

If the background you create is harder to see with the lighting, try and dim the low lights in your virtual meeting settings. 

2. Avoid Blur

Across the board, virtual backgrounds are recommended in larger sizes because they’re less likely to show up blurry in your calls. Meanwhile, a larger photo resolution than what’s recommended might slow down your system performance.

3. Design Symmetry on Mirrored Screens 

Remember that mirrored meeting screens flip virtual backgrounds. If you still plan to mirror your screen, try out a symmetric background design and see how it displays on your meeting screen.

4. Test Out Filters 

Change your camera filters and studio effects if your virtual background limits their visibility.

So, there you have it. While a Zoom background should foster collaboration with an outward approach, it also needs to sport a look that speaks to you.

When you find that sweet spot where authenticity meets social harmony, your meetings run better. Everyone you collaborate with can notice the difference.

Oh, and one more thing, you have nothing to lose. We already spend most Zoom calls staring at ourselves.

Cover image via insta_photos.

Design
Share this post

Related Posts

How to Make the Perfect Etsy Shop Icon
Design

How to Make the Perfect Etsy Shop Icon

The Etsy shop icon: small but mighty! Make the most of this tiny square with a step-by-step tutorial and 10 creative examples to inspire you.

Etsy Product Photography 101: Smartphone Tips
SMB

Etsy Product Photography 101: Smartphone Tips

Etsy images are the #1 driver of sales. Take better Etsy photos on your smartphone with this guide to lighting, settings, edits, and more.

How to Create Your Own Resume Online
Design

How to Create Your Own Resume Online

Have you created an online resume that no one’s ever seen? With these tips, you’ll have a much better chance at getting your resume seen, and most importantly, read.

11 Pinterest Ideas + 6 Essentials for Engaging Pin Design
Design

11 Pinterest Ideas + 6 Essentials for Engaging Pin Design

In an endless feed with millions of Pins, only the BEST will stop the scroll. Learn how to master Pinterest Pin design and get more clicks.

© 2013-2022 Shutterstock Inc. All rights reserved.