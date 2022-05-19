10 Easy Zoom Background Ideas 

How often do you see a virtual meeting background that makes you scratch your head? Here are 10 Zoom background ideas to set you on the path to success.

If you think your answer is too high or low, you’re not alone: 60% of participants in Zoom meetings care about your background. Meanwhile, only 39% judge the clothes you wear.

Your Zoom background is no longer just a trend that started during COVID. It’s your ticket to getting the most out of your remote work experience.

No matter what you do for a living, your virtual background influences how much respect you receive from your coworkers, clients, and prospects. As a building block for your workplace relationships, it puts you on a path to finding success.

By exploring ten Zoom background ideas and learning how to make your own, you’ll discover how creative they can be.

In this blog post, we’ll cover:

Zoom background history

Quick steps to make your own virtual background

Ten creative Zoom background ideas

Background specs for Zoom, Meet, and Teams

Five tips for your virtual background image

How to create an amazing Zoom background

Let’s get started.

Images via Gorodenkoff and Girts Ragelis.

Zoom Background History

When Zoom introduced virtual backgrounds in 2016, they didn’t start out as a big deal. Despite being a nice feature that allowed users to personalize their experience, Zoom had yet to achieve mainstream appeal.

Once the pandemic prompted global shutdowns in 2020, hundreds of millions of workers flocked to Zoom for their meetings. Within months, your virtual background mattered as much as your LinkedIn profile picture.

Because they establish a professional environment nearly everywhere, Zoom backgrounds empower you to swap an inside look of your home for a pleasant meeting space.

10 Creative Zoom Background Ideas

Whether you like to get creative with your virtual background—or keep yours as easy as ABC—everything begins with an idea.

Here are ten Zoom background ideas and examples to display in your meetings:

1. Take the Lake

Make this Zoom background template your own with PicMonkey.

Of course, having a scenic destination photo on your desktop is an office pastime that came back on Zoom. Yet, adding nature to your virtual background sparks more creativity from your meeting attendees.

Use scenic backgrounds when you want your work calls to breeze by and end with new solutions.

2. Controlled Energy

Make this Zoom background template your own with PicMonkey.

Leave it to this vibrant virtual background template to raise the levels of energy and focus in your meetings. Thanks to its solid green color scheme, meeting attendees will be able to concentrate more on calls.

That means these zig-zag lines have the leeway to move with zeal.

3. Funny Business

Make this Zoom background template your own with PicMonkey.

Bring a good sense of humor to your meetings and watch how much longer your team or boss sticks around. In tough times, getting them to laugh boosts their morale and strength.

4. Meme Material

Make this Zoom background template your own with PicMonkey.

Want to leave everyone in your meeting howling? Say less and meow more with this Zoom background template.

Outside of work, it brings out your funny bone with family and friends. And, an element of surprise in this meme material.

5. Pumpkin Patch

Make this Zoom background template your own with PicMonkey.

When fall colors fill the leaves, take a break from the rake. Carve out the opportunity for your Zoom background to hit the pumpkin patch with this template.

6. Season Spirit

Make this Zoom background template your own with PicMonkey.

Ring in the holiday spirit by putting up a Christmas tree in your Zoom background. Next time the best time of the year is near, lighten up the mood with this template.

7. Island Time

Make this Zoom background template your own with PicMonkey.

Burnt out from your meetings? Coast by with this blue Zoom background template and remind yourself that life is a beach.

It’s perfect for when you want your background to sizzle with style and fit in any work climate.

8. Back to Basics

Make this Zoom background template your own with PicMonkey.

Corporate Zoom backgrounds get the job done with a minimalistic look like this. Count on this template to limit distractions without compromising elegance.

9. Gold Standard

Make this Zoom background template your own with PicMonkey.

Solid virtual backgrounds in a single color make for a safe bet in the corporate world. However, you can still leave your mark on yours.

Shine bright with this template when scratching the surface is better than breaking it entirely.

10. Home Office

Make this Zoom background template your own with PicMonkey.

Remember what a natural look does for you in meetings? Plants present you as a more trustworthy, approachable, and intelligent professional.

How to Make Your Zoom Background

Alright. Ready to learn how to make your Zoom background?

With Shutterstock Create, you can customize your virtual background with a template or start from scratch.

Quick Steps to Create Your Zoom Background

1. In Shutterstock Create, click Create new > Templates.

2. Type “Zoom background” into the search bar and select your favorite layout.

3. Swap out text, colors, images, and graphics.

4. Click Download and export your Zoom background as a PNG or JPG.

Prefer to start from scratch? Click Create new > Blank Canvas. Scroll to Zoom sizes or type your own dimensions into the dimension boxes in the top-right corner of the blank canvas screen.

Virtual Background Specs for Zoom, Meet, and Teams

Make this Zoom background template your own with PicMonkey.

Zoom backgrounds must be at least 1280 x 720 px. Use a 1920 x 1080 px image on a widescreen (16:9 ratio) in your meetings. Upload a 24-bit PNG or JPG that’s 5 MB or less.

Meet backgrounds need to be uploaded in 1920 x 1080 px. Confirm your Meet image is horizontal, owned by your organization, and free of watermarks. Save it as a JPG that’s under 16 MB.

Teams backgrounds should also appear in 1920 x 1080 px. Upload yours as a PNG and JPG.

Virtual Background Tips

Make this Zoom background template your own with PicMonkey.

Once you know what size your virtual background needs to appear in, follow these tips to get the most out of yours:

1. Check the Lighting

Before you create a five-star virtual background, consider how it would look with the lighting in your video meetings. The key is for your background to contrast the rest of your camera display.

If the background you create is harder to see with the lighting, try and dim the low lights in your virtual meeting settings.

2. Avoid Blur

Across the board, virtual backgrounds are recommended in larger sizes because they’re less likely to show up blurry in your calls. Meanwhile, a larger photo resolution than what’s recommended might slow down your system performance.

3. Design Symmetry on Mirrored Screens

Remember that mirrored meeting screens flip virtual backgrounds. If you still plan to mirror your screen, try out a symmetric background design and see how it displays on your meeting screen.

4. Test Out Filters

Change your camera filters and studio effects if your virtual background limits their visibility.

So, there you have it. While a Zoom background should foster collaboration with an outward approach, it also needs to sport a look that speaks to you.

When you find that sweet spot where authenticity meets social harmony, your meetings run better. Everyone you collaborate with can notice the difference.

Oh, and one more thing, you have nothing to lose. We already spend most Zoom calls staring at ourselves.

Cover image via insta_photos.